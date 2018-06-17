Mickelson loses plot with one wave of his putter

Phil Mickelson is having a wretched time at the US Open.

PHIL Mickelson's apparent fit of pique led to a sextuple bogey 10 as the five-time major winner hit a moving ball with his putter in the third round of the US Open.

It was a childish display from a five-time major winner celebrating his 48th birthday.

When a putt at the 13th hole at Shinnecock Hills rolled past the cup and began slipping down a slope, Mickelson trotted over and batted it back toward the hole before the ball had stopped.

With the penalty he racked up a sextuple bogey 10 at the par-four hole - although it took some minutes for the scoreboard to catch up with him.

His score at 13 was first posted as an eight, then a nine and finally a 10 that left him 10-over for his round and 16-over for the tournament.

It was reminiscent of John Daly hitting a moving ball at Pinehurst No.2 in the 1999 US Open.