US star sinks her teeth into shark thriller

Queens Beach at Scarborough was among the first locations used for an independent feature film titled Great White, which will film in southeast Queensland throughout November. Photo: Peter Wallis

A JAWS-inspired survival thriller titled Great White will take over Queensland waters this month.

The Courier-Mail can reveal American actor Katrina Bowden, who featured in popular TV series 30 Rock and The Bold and the Beautiful, will star in the film, which began shooting in Moreton Bay and in studio in Brisbane last week.

Bowden will play a seaplane operator, who, along with her partner and passengers, becomes abandoned on the fictional Hell's Reef in Northern Australia with two Great White sharks hunting them as they attempt to make it to shore.

American actress Katrina Bowden will star alongside Aaron Jakubenko in the action packed survival thriller Great White, which will be shot in studio as well as on location in Southeast Queensland.

The cast, which also includes Tidelands' Aaron Jakubenko, Neighbours star Tim Kano, Kimie Tsukakoshi from The Bureau of Magical Things and Monster Problems' Te Kohe Tuhaka, were spotted filming at Scarborough's Queens Beach this week.

"It has been nine years since my last visit and this time around I am really getting familiar with beautiful Queensland," Bowden said.

"I feel very lucky to get the chance to work in Australia, especially on a film project I love so much that is unlike others I have done before."

The cast of Great White were filming scenes at Queens Beach at Scarborough this week. Photo: Peter Wallis

Great White comes from producer duo Michael Robertson and Neal Kingston, who wrapped filming crocodile thriller Black Water: Abyss in Brisbane earlier this year after setting up their production company Thrills & Spills in Woolloongabba with plans to satisfy a global appetite for Australian predator stories.

"Ever since watching Jaws as a kid I realised the effect a shark film can have on a movie audience," Kingston said. "The fear you feel in the cinema and again venturing into the water is real. Great White draws on that fear and together with great performances, delivers a real and relatable experience, hopefully to a whole new generation of cinemagoers."

Script writer Michael Boughen (Tomorrow, When The War Began) was inspired by an incident off the north coast of NSW in 2017, during which a 2.7 metre, 200 kilogram great white shark breached the ocean and jumped into a fisherman's boat.

Director Martin Wilson said an array of sharks had been built for the film.

Great White was pre-sold to a dozen countries when the script was taken to market in Cannes last year and is slated for release in 2021.

Filming will continue until the end of November.