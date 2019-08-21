Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the US will fulfil the sanctions given to Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the US will fulfil the sanctions given to Iran
Politics

US warns Iran on oil delivery to Syria

21st Aug 2019 9:38 AM

THE United States will take every action it can to prevent an Iranian tanker from delivering oil to Syria in contravention of US sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned.

"We have made clear that anyone who touches it, anyone who supports it, anyone who allows a ship to dock is at risk of receiving sanctions from the United States," Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"If that ship again heads to Syria we will take every action we can consistent with those sanctions to prevent that."

The Adrian DArya - formerly the Grace 1 - left Gibraltar on August 18 and ship-tracking data showed the vessel was heading toward the Greek port of Kalamata.

More Stories

america iran oil tanker syria

Top Stories

    Protests force global firm to cut Adani ties

    premium_icon Protests force global firm to cut Adani ties

    News Climate change activists have scored a major win in their fight against the Adani mine, with an engineering firm deciding to quit working with the company.

    Speed limit cut to increase safety at notorious intersection

    premium_icon Speed limit cut to increase safety at notorious intersection

    News Speed reduction to improve safety in the Whitsundays.

    FINALS PITCH: Players that will make or break the game

    premium_icon FINALS PITCH: Players that will make or break the game

    Sport Take a look at who the Brahmans will count on these finals.

    PROTEST: Anti-coal activists fight Premier's lock-on laws

    premium_icon PROTEST: Anti-coal activists fight Premier's lock-on laws

    Environment Protester locked to machinery at Adani's Carmichael mine site

    • 21st Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    • 1 wannabacowboy