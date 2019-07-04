USE IT OR LOSE IT: Meal on wheels gets new wheels

FLASH: Collinsville and Scottville Meals on Wheels President Norrien Hindes and secretary Denise Hall pose with their new delivery vehicle

THERE'S nothing quite like the smell of a new car, a scent that the Collinsville and Scottville branch of Meals on Wheels will now get to enjoy with the purchase of a new vehicle.

However, with the purchase of the new vehicle comes a call out to the community to "use or lose" the local service, as the number of people using the program declines.

The replacement of the meals on wheels car was well overdue, with the old vehicle over 20 years old and starting to become unreliable.

Collinsville and Scottville Meals on Wheels President, Norrien Hindes, said that the new car will help in more ways than just reliability.

"The old car was quite low and difficult to get in and out of for some of our delivery drivers," Ms Hindes said.

"The new one is higher, and this means that it's not only easier for us to get in and out but means less reaching in to get the meals out."

The new vehicle was purchased with funds that the organisation had put aside in the hope of constructing a kitchen after the closure of Hillside Haven.

However Ms Hindes said that with the help of Sodexo mining camp and their kitchens, it had become more critical to use the funds to upgrade.

Although the purchase of the new car is a happy time for the organisation, secretary Denise Hall says that it comes with a warning.

"The new vehicle means that we are able to assist the community for many years to come, but we need to have clients to help," Ms Hall said.

"We've seen a drop in our clientele base over the last few years and we really don't want to see it get to a stage where it's just not viable for us to function anymore.

"It's a matter of use it or lose it when it comes to us, and we think it would be a shame to lose this service."

Ms Hall said that often the $12 price of the meals turn some clients away, but they may not realise how much they get with that cost.

"It's not just a nutritious main meal delivered to their door. It's a meal, salad, fruit and a desert as well.

If you know anyone who may be interested in using the Collinsville and Scottville Meals on Wheels, they can be contacted on 07 4785 5436.