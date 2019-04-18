Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gmail is not working for some users.
Gmail is not working for some users.
Technology

Users report global Gmail outages

by Frank Chung
18th Apr 2019 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM

Internet users have flooded social media with reports of Gmail outages.

According to the Outage Report website, hundreds of people have complained of being unable to log into Gmail since just after 5pm US eastern time (7am AEST). The outages appear to be affecting users in the US, UK, India, Singapore, Europe and Australia.

"We're sorry, but your Gmail account is temporarily unavailable," read one login error message posted to Twitter. "We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes."

The issue had been resolved by around 10am AEST, according to Google. "The problem with Gmail should be resolved," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

On its dashboard page, Google said it would "conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimise future recurrence".

More Stories

business editors picks gmail google outages

Top Stories

    Shute Harbour Road collision

    Shute Harbour Road collision

    Breaking A man has been loaded into an ambulance following a collision on Shute Harbour Rd earlier today.

    • 18th Apr 2019 10:36 AM
    Foreshore playground slides into action

    premium_icon Foreshore playground slides into action

    News You might be able to play on the playground sooner than you think.

    Footy masters of the universe

    premium_icon Footy masters of the universe

    AFL Airlie Beach hosts annual footy carnival.

    Good things come in small packages

    premium_icon Good things come in small packages

    Business New owner plans to market ice cream shop to tourists.