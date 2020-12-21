Using magic of ballet to improve posture and flexibility

Dance teachers can take advantage of a new ballet program for seniors at weekend classes in January.

Queensland Ballet teaching artists will visit Mackay on January 23-24 to deliver the Ballet for Seniors Teacher Training program for dance teachers and experienced students.

A tailored program to keep ageing bodies strong, minds challenged, and communities connected, QB Ballet for Seniors responds to challenges facing ageing populations, including social isolation and physical activity.

With the program a hit at its Brisbane-based studios, QB is expanding its reach of the program to the regions, hopeful to see the benefits of ballet for matured adults across more communities in the state.

Ballet for seniors coming to regional Queensland.

Queensland Ballet teaching artist Joseph Stewart has been teaching the Ballet for Seniors program since 2018.

“There is a real sense of community in these classes. Each participant has a unique and personal response to the class, and each participant has their own motivation or goal for being there,” said Mr Stewart.

“That’s the magic of the classes; everyone has their own story and journey, but as a collective we dance.”

Mr Stewart said participants of the teacher training workshop can expect to learn first-hand from a comprehensive framework and syllabus that has been developed from years of program delivery and informed by research.

What’s on:

COMMUNITY DIARY: 85+ events on in Mackay this week

Holiday at home: 17 things to do around Mackay region

Changes to Mackay region church’s Christmas services

Loyal QB Ballet for Seniors participant Vicki Lennox has been attending the intermediate ballet for seniors class since August 2017, igniting an inner passion for the art form she never had the chance to pursue as a child.

“My posture has improved, my technique has improved, and I have met so many like-minded friends. It makes me feel elegant and fulfilled. I do this for me, it’s for no one else,” Ms Lennox said.

“You owe it to yourself to just try it once. You might find a joy not yet discovered and better yet, new friends to share it with.”

Through John T Reid Charitable Trusts, QB teaching artists will deliver the Ballet for Seniors Teacher Training program over two days; upskilling teachers with the practical expertise, knowledge and supporting resources to deliver the QB-endorsed Ballet for Seniors program in their local setting.

QB says evidence-based research underpins Ballet for Seniors and has a positive impact on the wellbeing of mature-aged participants.

Queensland University of Technology research found participants had improved posture, flexibility, physical wellbeing and felt more energetic.

Following the release of the Ballet Moves for Adult Creative Health report with QUT in April 2018, Ballet for Seniors classes increased from one to seven classes per week.

The QB Ballet for Seniors Teacher Training workshop will be held at Studio 53.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists