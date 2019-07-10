USS Ronald Reagan leaves Brisbane

THE USS Ronald Reagan is set to leave Brisbane's port this morning after a five-day port call which saw hundreds flock to get a glimpse of the imposing legendary vessel.

Locals look at the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, docked at the Port of Brisbane in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

With more than 4,000 American sailors on board, the 333-metre ship docked at the Port of Brisbane on Friday afternoon ahead of the launch of the Talisman Sabre, Australia's largest joint-military exercise.

The USS Ronald Reagan arrives in Brisbane. Pic Peter Wallis

For some sailors, it was their first time in Australia and they ticked their goals to hug koalas at Lone Pine Sanctuary, climb Story Bridge and explore the Gold Coast's sandy beaches.

Some headed to Eagle St Pier to get a beer and celebrate post July 4 celebrations while others enjoyed a more scenic Lime Scooter ride along the Brisbane river.

The $4.5 billion ship, will now head off the coast of central Queensland to commence a series of exercises with the bulk of training to be held at Shoalwater Bay.

More than 34,000 personnel from Australia, the US, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the UK are expected to participate in Talisman Sabre from now until late August.

The USS Ronald Reagan is seen docked at the Port of Brisbane in Brisbane, Monday, July 8, 2019. The Nimitz-class supercarrier arrived in Australia ahead of the start of this year's Talisman Sabre 2019 exercises. AAP Image/Dan Peled

USS RONALD REAGAN

LAUNCHED: 2001

MOTTO: Peace through strength

DISPLACEMENT: 101,000 tonnes

LENGTH: 333 metres

BEAM: 77 metres

PROPULSION: Two Westinghouse nuclear reactors, four steam turbines

SPEED: 30 knots (56km/h)

PERSONNEL:

4225 sailors

including:

2700 enlisted ship's company

160 officers ship's company

1150 enlisted air wing

215 officers air wing

ARMAMENTS:

● Close-In Weapons System (range: 3.5km), rate of fire: 4500 rounds per minute. Purpose: Rader-guided Gattling gun defend against anti-ship missiles

● NATO Sea Sparrow Missile Launcher (range: 16km). Purpose: defends against anti-ship missiles and enemy aircraft

AIRCRAFT: The ship has a mixture of more than 60 aircraft at any time, including F/A-18 Hornet, SH-60 Seahawk, C-2 Greyhound, E-2 Hawkeye

Sailors alex H from Florida, Bob Jenkins from Seattle, Drew V creek from New York and Martin Lawrence from Detroit. from USS Ronald Reagan military personnel seeing the sites in Brisbane Queen st "Pig & Whistle". Pic Annette Dew