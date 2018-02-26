Car into power pole on Bruce Hwy cuts power to 730

A late model Mitsubishi Triton hit a power pole on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

A LATE model Mitsubishi Triton ute travelling north on the Bruce Hwy has left the road and crashed into a power pole four kilometres south of Proserpine, cutting power to hundreds of customers.

At about 3pm the car left the road.

The Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene of the crash and transported the driver to Proserpine Hospital.

Ergon Energy crews attended the crash site from Proserpine and are currently earthing the felled power-line so work can commence on replacing the pole.

Ergon Energy is working to restore power to affected homes. Peter Carruthers

Homes in the immediate vicinity are currently without power and the Ergon Energy outage finder states customers in Proserpine.

Andromanche, Cannon Valley, Conway, Lethebrook, Glen Isla and Gunyarra are also waiting for power to be restored.

About 730 customers are affected, with Ergon stating the likely restoration fix time is 7pm.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said a 52-year-old male occupant of the ute is in a stable condition in Prosperine Hospital.