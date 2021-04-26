Ute evades police patrolling for car thieves

Police patrolling for car thieves in the early hours of April 16 say a green ute failed to stop for them. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Police patrolling for car thieves in the early hours of April 16 say a green ute failed to stop for them. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Whitsunday Police are on the hunt for the driver of a green ute seen acting suspiciously in the Cannon Valley area in the early hours of April 16.

Police conducting patrols in relation to a recent spate of property thefts spotted the green Holden Commodore ute travelling on Gregory Cannon Valley Road near the Shute Harbour Road intersection about 2.30am.

The vehicle, its alleged, failed to stop at a police intercept and continued to evade police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.