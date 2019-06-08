Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLIPPED OVER: This ute was found on its roof on Solitary Islands Way near the Hearns Lake intersection just before 11pm last night.
FLIPPED OVER: This ute was found on its roof on Solitary Islands Way near the Hearns Lake intersection just before 11pm last night. Frank Redward
News

Ute flipped on busy road with the driver nowhere to be seen

Sam Flanagan
by
8th Jun 2019 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE was found flipped on its roof and abandoned last night near Woolgoolga, with enquiries now underway to find out what happened.

The ute was found on Solitary Islands Way near the Hearns Lake intersection just before 11pm.

Coffs-Clarence Police and the NSW Rural Fire Service were both called to the scene after the ute was discovered.

The road was blocked off as a search began for the driver, whilst the ute was recovered and seized by police for examination.

Enquiries are continuing into the matter.

If you have any information on the ute or the incident please contact the Coffs Harbour Police Sttaion on 6691 0799 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

car crash coffs clarence police coffs harbour crime coffs harbour police woolgoolga woolgoolga crime
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Vanity saved Ann's life - and it could save yours too

    premium_icon Vanity saved Ann's life - and it could save yours too

    Health VANITY is never looked at favourably, but it was vanity that ultimately saved this Proserpine woman's life.

    Trash to treasure

    Trash to treasure

    News Artist to add colour to the Great Barrier Reef Festival.

    • 8th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Seaside to host dash

    Seaside to host dash

    News A night at the races to help cure cancer.

    Chill will not deter a nibble

    Chill will not deter a nibble

    Fishing What's biting around the traps?