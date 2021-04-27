Menu
A ute rolled north of Proserpine. Picture: Kirra Grimes
News

Ute rollover blocks Bruce Highway north of Proserpine

Melanie Whiting
Kirra Grimes
and , melanie.whiting@news.com.au
27th Apr 2021 2:08 PM
Traffic is starting to flow again after a ute rollover blocked the Bruce Highway, north of Proserpine.

Emergency services were called to the scene, about 13 km north of Proserpine following reports of a single vehicle crash about 1pm Tuesday.

The male driver managed to escape the wreckage and was out of the car when paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the driver reported some chest pain.

A ute rolled north of Proserpine. Picture: Kirra Grimes
The highway was blocked while the wreckage was towed from the scene.

The southbound lane reopened about 2pm. The northbound lane reopened shortly after.

