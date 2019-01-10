Ute washed off road

Police are co-ordinating a search and rescue effort after a ute was washed off a road this morning.

Police are co-ordinating a search and rescue effort after a ute was washed off a road this morning. FILE

10.15AM UPDATE: POLICE are co-ordinating a search and rescue effort after a ute was washed off a road in Bogie, between Bowen and Collinsville, this morning.

Around 8am, police received a call from the mother of one of the ute's occupants to say water was rising around the vehicle on Tondara Road, around 15 kilometres from the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police Service media reported that the ute, with five men inside, was then swept off the road.

A helicopter has been dispatched from Townsville to assist with the search and rescue effort, as police have been unable to reach the site by road, due to flooding.

Police media said initial information indicated the five men managed to get out of the ute, but were now stranded and may be making their way to the coastline.

The men were understood to have been in the area on a pig hunt last night.

Police media said Tondara Road, the only road in and out of the area, was now flooded.

9.30AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a vehicle that has been reportedly washed off the road in Bogie this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance are on their way to the Tondara Rd incident.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call regarding the incident at 8.40am.

More to come.