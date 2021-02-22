Menu
First Australian to receive vaccine encourages 'everybody' to get it in hilarious interview
News

‘V for vaccine’ moment gets worse for PM

by Finn McHugh
22nd Feb 2021 3:46 PM

The first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Australia has repeated an obscene gesture live on television and admitted she did not recognise Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Mr Morrison sat alongside Jane Malysiak on Sunday as the 84-year old received the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Australia.

But the historic moment descended in hilarity when Ms Malysiak, a Polish-born World War II survivor, accidentally flipped off a room full of journalists after receiving the jab.

The PM encouraged Ms Malysiak to flash the peace sign for the cameras, saying it meant "V for vaccine".

She obliged, but turned her hand the other way, which has a very different meaning.

After the room erupted with laughter, Mr Morrison pushed Jane's hand down saying "always front, always front".

Jane Malysiak accidentally flashes an obscene gesture after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Adam Taylor/PMO
Jane Malysiak accidentally flashes an obscene gesture after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Adam Taylor/PMO

 

Jane Malysiak repeated the gesture live on air. Picture: Sky News
Jane Malysiak repeated the gesture live on air. Picture: Sky News

 


While the photo op went a little awry, the awkwardness for Mr Morrison continued on Monday when Ms Malysiak admitted live on Sky News she did not realise it was the Prime Minister sitting next to her when she received the vaccine.

"I did not recognise him until later on when I asked, 'Where is the Prime Minister?'" she said.

"If the Prime Minister is watching, I'm sorry I didn't recognise you, but you're very nice. Much nicer than on television.

"I was very, very happy to meet you."

Host Laura Jayes asked Ms Malysiak whether she had mastered the correct "V for vaccine" gesture overnight.

"No, I haven't," she replied.

"Well, I won't ask you to do it again," Jayes said.

"I'll do it again, always the wrong way," Ms Malysiak replied, before repeating the gesture down the barrel.

"I've never known about it, so now I've learned something."

Ms Malysiak acknowledged her mistake.

"Even then, I did the wrong thing. I showed it this way. Is this the right way?" she asked, repeating the "up yours" gesture.

"The other way, Jane," Jayes responded.

"I'm having trouble with my fingers, they don't want to stay that way. They want to go the other way," she joked.

But she successfully attempted the 'V' sign at the end of the interview, urging all Australians to receive the vaccine.

"(It's been) very good, no side effects whatsoever. No pain, no marks, no nothing," she said.


Originally published as 'V for vaccine' moment gets worse for PM

