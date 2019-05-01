Defiant McLaughlin insists ‘we will still be in front’

Scott McLaughlin is confident the Mustangs will maintain their dominance.

SCOTT McLaughlin has broken his Supercars silence to declare he can still win this year's championship.

Speaking for the first time since Supercars ordered DJR Team/Penske and Tickford Racing to change the aerodynamic package on the all-conquering Mustang, McLaughlin said the decision to slow down his Ford would not derail his bid to win back-to-back V8 crowns.

Supercars last week made a series of changes to the Mustang after "parity'' tests revealed the Ford had an advantage over Holden and Nissan.

"It is obviously frustrating for everyone,'' McLaughlin said.

"We have worked hard over time to have a car that was fast and was approved (to race). But obviously the sport is about technical parity and we understand they have to adjudicate when they have to.

"Whether we agree with it is a different story. At the end of the day we have a great team. There is no parity in the team because we have the best team in the business.

"Regardless of what they do we are still going to be at the front.''

Set to hit the track on Thursday when the Perth SuperNight begins at Barbagallo Raceway, McLaughlin was adamant he would still have a flying Ford.

Fabian Coulthard was in great form at Phillip Island last month.

"The goal doesn't change at Perth,'' McLaughlin said.

"We are going there to win and we know we can win. We have been fast in the past there and so has my teammate (Fabian Coulthard).

"The cars will be good. They can change as much as they want but at the end of the day we are still going to be there or thereabouts.''

McLaughlin's teammate Coulthard also backed his championship-winning team to deliver him a race winning car.

"We have a fantastic team around us,'' Coulthard said.

"And thankfully I can leave it to them to worry about those things and components that have been changed over the last couple of rounds. Our focus is to go racing. I will be focused on what I am doing.''

Coulthard could not predict how the Mustang would react to the changes.

Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard with their Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang Supercar alongside motorsport legend Dick Johnson. Picture: DAVID CAIRD

"It is the million-dollar question,'' Coulthard said.

"We will get to drive them on Thursday and see how they feel and then we will have a better indication as to what the changes have done.''

McLaughlin will be out to continue Ford's domination over Holden after the Mustang made it nine wins from ten races last start when Coulthard claimed a Phillip Island victory.

"It's been a happy hunting ground for us over the last couple of years,'' McLaughlin said.

"We have had four wins in the last four races so it is a fantastic venue for us.

"That will be completely different though this year because it is a night race and the track has been resurfaced. Everything we have learned over the last few years has been thrown out the window. It is just about getting on with things now and making sure we are us well prepared as we can be.''