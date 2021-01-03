Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Pfizer Vaccine: Everything you need to know
News

Vaccine rollout ‘ahead of schedule’

by Kathryn Bermingham
3rd Jan 2021 7:02 PM

Australia's contract with a coronavirus vaccine provider has been finalised and the national rollout is "ahead of schedule", Health Minister Greg Hunt says.

If it successfully passes approval processes, 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine will be made available in Australia - enough to vaccinate the entire population.

Mr Hunt said he was pleased with the pace of the process so far, with all vaccines set to be distributed by October.

"We remain not only on track but ahead of schedule for our vaccine rollout and, indeed, it's in a very similar position to New Zealand," he said on Sunday.

"Our goal is very clear: to make sure that every Australian who seeks to be vaccinated is given free, voluntary and universal access to vaccination, with that to be completed during 2021."

Originally published as Vaccine rollout 'ahead of schedule'

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long wait as cars line up at Mackay’s drive-through clinic

        Premium Content Long wait as cars line up at Mackay’s drive-through clinic

        Health Hours for the COVID testing site have been extended for Monday following the high demand for tests in the region.

        Man injured in single vehicle crash at Bowen

        Premium Content Man injured in single vehicle crash at Bowen

        Health Paramedics transported the man to hospital following the incident overnight.

        Happy Days with half-price meals and drinks in January

        Premium Content Happy Days with half-price meals and drinks in January

        Food & Entertainment The Whitsundays pub offering 50 per cent off everyday with no minimum spend or...

        Inquiry into common sense, not banks going green

        Premium Content Inquiry into common sense, not banks going green

        Opinion LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader says politicians need to support move to net zero...