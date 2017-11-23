Valleys continue run unbeaten this season

EYE ON THE BALL: Scott Milne at the crease at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds.

EYE ON THE BALL: Scott Milne at the crease at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds. Jacob Wilson

CRICKET: Valleys remain undefeated in the 2017-18 cricket season with a commanding win over Canecutters in a high-scoring affair.

Batting first, Canecutters were off to a flyer with Liam Davies (49) and Harry Quod (58) piling on 91 runs for the first wicket before Dale Mengel (1/29) had Davies trapped in front LBW.

This led to further wickets as Ricky Parslow (1/34), Aaron Regan (1/30) and Tony Hinschen (1/24) all shared in the wickets.

Scott Milne showed great resistance to keep the runs ticking over with a measured 41 runs.

Valleys wicketkeeper Jono Cutting tried his hand at bowling and it was the stroke of genius Valleys required, with Cutting taking 4/48, including two consecutive wickets, to make significant inroads into the Canecutters line-up.

Some late hitting from Gavin Milne (28 not out) had Canecutters pick themselves up and post a commanding 8/203 after 37 overs.

It would take a strong opening partnership for Valleys to get on the front foot, and strong it was.

Cutting and Parslow (37) combined to put on 154 runs by drinks at the end of the 18th over.

Cutting attacked from the get-go, with an astonishing 23 fours and one six (98 runs in boundaries) coming off his blade to make his way to 112 not out.

Johnno Cutting bowling a remarkable spell on Saturday. Jacob Wilson

Such was his dominance that fellow opener Parslow contributed only 37 runs of the 154-run opening stand.

Showing his sportsmanship, Cutting retired to give his teammates time in the middle.

After a century and 4/48 with the ball, he'd earned a rest.

This led to a flurry of wickets for Canecutters as Valleys lost 4/43, with Milne (3/20) leading the way for Canecutters and Matthew Hogg (1/33) chiming in with the handy wicket of Parslow.

After such a start from Valleys, the game had fallen from Canecutters' grasp by drinks, with newcomer Ben Schofield (23 not out) and Brett Simpson (17) helping Valleys to a comfortable six-wicket win.

The Warriors, keen to post their first win of the season, will take on the Canecutters at 12.30pm this Saturday at Proserpine Cricket Grounds.

New or returning players are always welcome and can phone Craig Brown on 49451983, Dale Mengel on 0410895191 or visit Proserpine Cricket Association's Facebook page for more information.

WOMEN'S CRICKET:

Proserpine ladies cricket competing in Mackay on the weekend

For the first time ever, local WAGs and MAGs took to the pitch in Mackay in their own team to represent Proserpine.

Mackay Cricket Association is one of only three out of 70 cricket associations in Queensland to offer a women's league this season.

Made up of mums and groups of junior cricketers, the ladies were pumped and raring to go, excited to be playing on the turf wickets of Harrup Park.

The weekend's game was played in a modified format of nine-a-side and a 14-over innings, with every player (except the wicketkeeper) bowling two overs.

With a delay to the start of the season due to a washout the Sunday prior, Proserpine Ladies Pitbulls took to the field on Sunday against Walkerston Scrubbys.

The Pitbulls lost the toss and were sent into bat and after a loss of a couple of early wickets due to nerves, Proserpine steadied the ship with a couple of good knocks by Carmen Hill (20) and Nickie Hancock (26).

The Pitbulls finished their innings with a score of 4/97.

It was then time to take to the field.

Melinda Dwyer said considering the nerves, the team put in a gallant effort and with good fielding limited runs to singles.

"Unfortunately, once Scrubbys batter Katie got her eye in she let loose with the bat, hitting a couple of sixes and quite a few fours,” she said.

"She set her team up to win the game with a score of 0/114.”

With the first game under their belt and a few laughs, the ladies will return to Mackay next Sunday to play Pioneer Valley.