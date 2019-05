A van has lost one of its front tyres at the intersection of Island Drive and Shute Harbour Road, blocking traffic.

POLICE are urging traffic to be wary after a van lost its wheel in Cannonvale this afternoon.

The van suffered the mechanical issue about 3.45pm at the traffic lights on the corner of Island Drive and Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale.

Police are at the scene directing traffic.

The road remains open but drivers are warned to slow down in the area.