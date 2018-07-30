Vandals attack Prossie waterpark ahead of grand opening

The Proserpine water park was vandalised at the weekend.

The Proserpine water park was vandalised at the weekend.

VANDALS have launched an assault on the Proserpine waterpark as the six-month build enters its final stages.

Whitsunday Regional Council said the organisation was "extremely disappointed that the new Proserpine Waterpark has been vandalised with graffiti over the weekend”.

"The new waterpark is nearly completed and ready for the Whitsunday community to enjoy, it's frustrating that someone would want to damage this fantastic new facility,” a council spokesperson said.

"Council has a zero tolerance for graffiti - it not only looks unsightly but there are costs to the ratepayer for its removal.

"Council urges anyone who may have information regarding vandalism in the Whitsunday region to report it to the local police.”

Work on the $1.7 million waterpark began in late February and was due to be completed at the end of June.

Division 3 councillor John Collins said when the project is complete it will be a "fantastic” addition to "our wonderful town”.

"I'm sure that the parents , daycare mothers and of course the children are looking forward to the opening,” he said.

"I can see hours and hours of fun to be had by a lot of people.”