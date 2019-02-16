Vandals push over toilets

Two portaloo toilets at the Lions Airlie Beach Community Markets were pushed over on Friday night, leaving the market without any toilet facilities today.

STALLHOLDERS and market-goers were left without any on-site toilets at Saturday's Lions Airlie Beach Community Markets after vandals pushed over two portaloos on Friday night.

Market organisers arrived to start the set-up on Saturday morning to discover the two portaloos laying on their sides and unusable for the market.

Whitsunday Lions Club market chairman Allan Grevelle was upset the toilets had been damaged.

"It's very disappointing to come down and find this,” he said.

"Who vandalises toilets.

"We wonder at the mentality of someone who would do something like that.”

This is not the first time the portaloos have been damaged since the market moved to its current site.

They have also been pushed over in the past, locks have been broken and items have been thrown inside the toilets, Mr Grevelle said.

The toilets are expected to be replaced next week, something Mr Grevelle said would cost the Whitsunday Lions Club as market organisers.

The costs would come out of money that would otherwise have been donated to the community.

"It's community money going to waste... because of idiots,” he said.