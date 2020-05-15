Menu
Vandals strike Prossie railway lines

Laura Thomas
15th May 2020 1:46 PM
VANDALS struck in Proserpine twice in 24 hours last week, damaging signalling equipment on railway lines.

The Officer in Charge of Proserpine Police said vandals deliberately damaged railway signal cables on lines within the local township last week.

Within 24 hours, police reported two instances of signalling equipment being deliberately damaged in the vicinity of Anzac Rd.

In both instances, the damage was caused to non-electrical components.

However, police warned there is a risk for the safety of any person who interferes with railway lines.

Anyone who may have information about this matter is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Police also encouraged residents to avoid railway lines unless you are approaching railway them as part of your legitimate employment.

