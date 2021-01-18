Vandals target Proserpine school in string of break-ins

Proserpine police say juveniles have been breaking into Proserpine State High School and graffitiing walls. Photo: Max Fleet

A Proserpine high school has become a target for vandals with a spate of break-ins occurring over the school holidays.

Proserpine Police acting officer-in-charge Alan Davis said officers were investigating three different instances of damage and break-ins at Proserpine State High School.

“Juveniles have been forcing entry to staffrooms causing damage and graffitiing walls,” he said.

Senior Sergeant Davis said the incidents occurred between January 4 and 10, with the offenders believed to be targeting the school at night.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to phone Proserpine Police on 4945 9666 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A Cannonvale woman will front court for a drug offence while two other motorists have been charged with drink-driving after police pulled her over.

Sen-Sgt Davis said police intercepted a 38-year-old woman on the Bruce Highway on Monday last week.

When searching her car, police allegedly found methamphetamine utensils.

She has been charged with possessing drug utensils and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

On Tuesday, a Cannonvale man was allegedly involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Shute Harbour Rd and Conway Rd.

Sen-Sgt Davis said the man fled the scene but police later found him at his house.

When breath tested, he allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.063.

A Cannonvale man allegedly blew over the legal limit after a traffic crash.

The 49-year-old man was charged with drink-driving and failing to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

He will face court at a later date.

Lastly, a 54-year-old Proserpine woman was pulled over on Marathon St in Proserpine on Wednesday, January 13, and allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.172.

She is scheduled to appear in court on January 18.