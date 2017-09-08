Variety circus on wheels finishes in Airlie

Julie Duff, Kerry Somers and Kylie Lilley embraced the Avatar theme for the Variety bash finishing at Airlie Beach.

MORE than 320 cars full of a "variety" of clowns turned Airlie Beach into their circus ground today.

Variety the Children's Charity's 10 day road bash started in Coulandra and has taken the group through regional parts of Queensland culminating in their final stop in the Whitsundays.

More than 15 schools were visited on Variety's road trip, promoting a cause close to their heart - raising money in support of disadvantaged children.

Their final stop at Airlie Beach followed a trip to Bowen PCYC yesterday.

Variety bash "starter" and MC Geoffrey Brady said the personality of Variety volunteers made the trip a sight to behold.

"There is a highlight everyday, we are like a little circus travelling along on the road," he said.

"The Main Street welcomed us very well, they were all waving and cheering."

The Variety convoy made their way into the Airlie Beach Main Street at 12pm before making their way to the finish line at Port of Airlie.

Variety members dressed up to fit a broad range of themes, adding colour and personality to the region.

The group will celebrate their final dinner tonight where top fundraisers will be awarded with prizes to recognise their positive contribution.

Mr Brady said it was more than just comical antics and colourful personalities which united the group.

"We always have to remember there are people worse off than us," he said.

"We are lucky to live here with the standard of living we have so we should help people who are not quite so fortunate.

"These people give up their time to raise money for the kids who aren't as fortunate as their own."

This is the second time Variety has brought an event to the Whitsundays this year with the Variety Jet Trek also finishing in the region in May following Cyclone Debbie.