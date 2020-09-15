Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Vegan slammed for organ donation ban

by Candace Sutton
15th Sep 2020 5:29 AM

 

TikTok Vegan activist Miss Kadie has been slammed for telling meat eater "murderers" they can't be recipients of her organs when she dies.

The TikTok personality whose handle is "thatveganteacher" but who is known as Miss Kadie, shared the video to the social media platform calmly calling carnivores "evil" and "despicable".

Wearing a purple shirt with the words "Vegan because I give a s**t" and leaning against a tree, Miss Kadie smilingly condemns meat eaters in a video now shared 756,000 times.

"Hi everyone, before becoming a schoolteacher I worked as a nurse for 25 years," Miss Kadie says.-

"And I always talked about the importance of signing our organ donor cards.

"But this year, for the first time in my life, I've decided not to sign it. Here's why.

"I realised how despicable society is, how many evil people are out there.

"Especially since coming to Tik Tok, even more so.

TikTok vegan activist Miss Kadie has been slammed for banning meat eater “murderers” from receiving her donated organs.
TikTok vegan activist Miss Kadie has been slammed for banning meat eater “murderers” from receiving her donated organs.


"And I've decided there's no way on earth I want any of you to ever get my organs if I die.

"The only people I would ever want is vegan animal rights activists.

"Because I will give those organs to those people and I know they will not be murdering animals to put into that body.

"The rest of you will continue to live and just keep murdering animals.

"So I just wanted to let you know that it's really disappointing that it's come to this."

Miss Kadie's video has amassed hundreds of comments castigating her decision and calling her "heartless" for refusing someone in need the chance to live.

"Thank you for condemning someone to death because of a bunch of 'evil people'," one said.

"Tell that to the next child who needs a new organ."

Miss Kadie, whose TikTok biography reads "Miss Kadie is on TikTok to help animals & all who are oppressed" favours hashtags like #meatismurder and #dairyiscruel.

She has made scores of pro-vegan videos starring herself and her dog Bella, who she feeds a vegan diet.

In August this year Miss Kadie, who claims she has received death threats for calling out non-vegans for not ditching meat, called police after teenagers broke into her home, she said, to steal Bella.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Vegan slammed for organ donation ban

More Stories

editors picks health lifestyle organ donation ban organ donation register vegan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooking with gas: PM’s economic recovery plan revealed

        Premium Content Cooking with gas: PM’s economic recovery plan revealed

        News Queensland will be key to a Federal Government economic recovery plan that will open up more gas fields across the country, driving down energy prices.

        • 15th Sep 2020 5:01 AM
        • 1 ShaneT11
        52-bed backpacker oasis proposed for Mackay

        Premium Content 52-bed backpacker oasis proposed for Mackay

        Business Long-term residents could be living next door to an adventure lodge encouraging...

        • 15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Two Whitsunday residents charged after ice, marijuana seized

        Premium Content Two Whitsunday residents charged after ice, marijuana seized

        Crime Proserpine police say they uncovered 8g of ice, 35g of marijuana and utensils...

        • 15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Plea for foster carers more urgent after eased restrictions

        Premium Content Plea for foster carers more urgent after eased restrictions

        Pets & Animals Whitsunday animal shelters have predicted a heartbreaking post-COVID trend, which...

        • 15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM