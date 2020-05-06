Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Vehicle ‘off the road’ in Bruce Hwy traffic incident

Jordan Gilliland
6th May 2020 2:14 PM
A SINGLE-vehicle incident has occurred south of Proserpine on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said a single vehicle had gone off the road on the Bruce Highway, near Caping Rd at Bloomsbury.

She said crews were currently on the scene and were determining what had occurred.

The spokeswoman confirmed there were no closures of the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said an occupant of the vehicle was out when they arrived.

It is currently unknown if there were more occupants in the vehicle or their current condition.

It was confirmed by a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman that paramedic crews had attended the scene, but no more information was currently available.

