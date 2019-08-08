Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service crest. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Queensland Ambulance Service crest. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK121015cgenericambo
News

Vehicle roll on rural road leaves woman injured

Ashley Pillhofer
by
8th Aug 2019 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after the car she was travelling in rolled in Alligator Creek last night.

The female patient, in her 40s, sustained chest and arm injuries according to information provided by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the single vehicle rollover was reported about 8.30pm near the intersection of Eversleigh Road and Gumnut Drive.

The woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

No further information was provided

aliigator creek mackay roads rtc sarina roads single vehicle crash vehicle roll
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    How junior league talents can train with the Cowboys

    premium_icon How junior league talents can train with the Cowboys

    Rugby League Find out where Bowen's next rugby league talent can train with players from the North Queensland Cowboys next week.

    'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    premium_icon 'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    Crime 'I don't believe you': Magistrate scoffs at man's excuse for knife.

    The story behind this stunning new mural

    premium_icon The story behind this stunning new mural

    News Hope that sea creatures mural will help promote Whitsundays.

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    News Event has a fresh look, but still as good as ever.