QAS transported six patients to Proserpine Hospital following two incidents earlier today. Philippe Coquerand

FOUR people have been transported to Proserpine Hospital with non life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle rollover at Mount Julian.

Paramedics attended the scene following the incident that occurred on Shute Harbour Road about 1.10pm.

The rollover ensured a busy few hours for emergency services in the Whitsunday region.

They were called to a fire on a docked boat on Boatyard Rd, Mandalay at 10.55am this morning.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended the scene and investigated below deck however the fire had been extinguished at this time, and only warm spots remained where the fire had been.

Paramedics transported two patients to Proserpine Hospital, one being a 20-year-old male with burns to the wrist and leg, and a 28-year-old male.

Both patients were treated for smoke inhalation.

QFES has confirmed that the fire is out and the area has been made safe.