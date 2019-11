Emergency service personnel are on their way to a crash at Bogie.

Emergency service personnel are on their way to a crash at Bogie.

EMERGENCY crews are currently on route to a single vehicle rollover near Collinsville.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said that crews had been dispatched at 3.40pm to a crash on Peter Delemothe Road, near Normanby Road, Bogie.

The spokesman said a single crew was on the way to the location about 20km north-east of Collinsville.

Parademics are currently on scene treating one patient who is entrapped.