Queensland Ambulance Services are on the scene of a rollover north of Bowen.
Vehicle rollover north of Bowen

Jordan Gilliland
20th Dec 2019 8:25 AM
PARAMEDICS are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover north of Bowen.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 7.40am this morning, on the Bruce Highway at Guthalungra.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the incident was 'still unfolding' with a man in his seventies being assessed for lower leg and head injuries.

The spokeswoman said the man would be transported to hospital soon, however they were unsure which hospital yet.
 

Whitsunday Times

