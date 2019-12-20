Queensland Ambulance Services are on the scene of a rollover north of Bowen.

PARAMEDICS are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover north of Bowen.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 7.40am this morning, on the Bruce Highway at Guthalungra.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the incident was 'still unfolding' with a man in his seventies being assessed for lower leg and head injuries.

The spokeswoman said the man would be transported to hospital soon, however they were unsure which hospital yet.

