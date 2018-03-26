Menu
Login
News

Horse dies as car crashes on Cunningham Highway

EN ROUTE: Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Cunningham Highway.
EN ROUTE: Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Cunningham Highway. Alistair Brightman
Elyse Wurm
by

UPDATE 5pm: A horse has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Highway outside Warwick.

A 55-year-old woman was reportedly driving a vehicle towing a horse float, which crashed about 10m down an embankment.

She reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Emergency service crews were called to the scene about 40km east of Warwick about 4.14pm this afternoon.

INITIAL 4.30pm: Emergency service crews are rushing to the scene of a crash on the Cunningham Highway where a vehicle has driven down an embankment.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a horse float was involved in the crash and it is believed a horse was inside.

Crews were called to the scene about 40km east of Warwick at 4.14pm this afternoon.

It is unknown at this stage whether anyone sustained injuries.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  cunningham highway editors picks horse float queensland fire and emergency services road crash

Warwick Daily News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners