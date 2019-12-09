Venue mastering chill-out sessions set to host a cracker

NORTHERLIES Beach Bar & Grill is earning a reputation for great chill-out sessions and their next big event is not going to disappoint.

Set to coincide with the summer solstice, the family-friendly event will take place on the day before the longest day of the year - on Friday, December 20 - which means plenty of daylight before sunset and the start of the live music.

Old favourites are back from last year's summer solstice event, which attracted nearly 1500 people according to venue manager Brad Henstock, who said the event also coincided with Northerlies' second birthday (on December 11).

He said local band Sun Salute, funk band Sky Eater and Lotty De were all set to perform.

"Sun Salute have just released a new album and are on tour around the Australian East Coast, so they will be doing songs from the new album, as well as old favourites,” Mr Henstock said, adding Sun Salute were originally put together in Airlie Beach.

"We hold the event on December 20 before the Christmas break for everyone to have a good time and kick back. There will be fire shows and circus arts and face painting for the kids.”

Mr Henstock said the location, the service and the food were what made Northerlies such a fun place to relax.

"The owner empowers us to be hands-on with decision making. We are constantly tweaking things - every week we are tweaking the menu - and we focus on premium local produce.”

This year, Northerlies is partnering with Whitsunday Fauna Rescue to raise valuable funds for injured, hurt and homeless animals, with animals burnt in the bush fires a current priority. Patrons can make a gold coin donation in the collection tins dotted around the venue, and there will be a raffle.

"We'd like everyone to come along and support Whitsunday Fauna Rescue while having a good time and celebrating the end of the year,” Mr Henstock said.

There is no cover charge and children are welcome under parental supervision. Extra shuttle buses will be running throughout the night.