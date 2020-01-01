Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Venus Williams is hopeful of starting 2020 in Adelaide.
Venus Williams is hopeful of starting 2020 in Adelaide.
Tennis

Venus ‘setback’ means Brisbane misses out

by Marco Monteverde
1st Jan 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VENUS Williams has pulled out of the Brisbane International.

The American veteran, a winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles, said she suffered a training "setback".

"Unfortunately I will not be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," Williams said

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"I look forward to being in Australia in the new year and will see everyone in Adelaide (for the Adelaide International)."

Williams, who had been given a wildcard, was due to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday morning.

BI organisers will announce a replacement for Williams on Thursday.

The tournament starts on Monday at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

More Stories

Show More
ash barty brisbane international tennis venus williams
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        With New Year over it’s time to plan Australia Day

        premium_icon With New Year over it’s time to plan Australia Day

        News Live entertainment, activities for the kids and a classic Aussie barbecue are on the cards at Northerlies.

        • 1st Jan 2020 1:14 PM
        50+ PHOTOS: Ultimate gallery of NYE at Airlie Beach

        premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Ultimate gallery of NYE at Airlie Beach

        News Take a look at our mega gallery of those who rung in 2020 in Airlie Beach last...

        Bowen sailors celebrate Sydney Hobart Yacht Race success

        premium_icon Bowen sailors celebrate Sydney Hobart Yacht Race success

        News Veteran sailor Rodger Snell from Bowen, is tired but elated after crewing the boat...

        Why these officers are preparing to take on Everest

        premium_icon Why these officers are preparing to take on Everest

        News Three Whitsunday police officers are going through a gruelling training regimen...