Vera Blue to take the stage in the Whitsundays

AS SHE continues making her mark on the Aussie music scene, Vera Blue has delighted fans by announcing her 13-date The Way That You Love Me tour which will include a performance in Airlie Beach.

The tour will let the artist revisit some of her favourite places in Australia, and also take her to areas she's never been to before.

Vera Blue will be performing new music as well as songs from her album Perennial and breakthrough debut EP Fingertips.

Audiences will also be treated to new favourites All The Pretty Girls, which was number 26 on Triple J's 2018 Hottest 100, and Like I Remember You.

Her newest song, The Way That You Love Me, is also set to be a crowd pleaser.

The artist said she was excited about the tour, which includes a performance at Magnums Hotel in Airlie Beach on Sunday, October 13.

"I'm super excited to be coming to regional towns and venues that I haven't been to before, as well as a couple of my favourite cities,” she said.

"(I'm) pumped to be bringing a new show featuring a few songs I've been working on recently.”

She will be joined on tour by special guest Alex the Astronaut.

"(I'm) thrilled to be bringing my good friend Alex The Astronaut on tour as well,” Vera Blue said.

"(There) will be good vibes with our tour fam.”

FAST FACTS

WHAT: Vera Blue.

WHERE: Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.

WHEN: October 13. Doors open at 7.30pm.

COST: $55.10. Buy tickets online at https://theharbouragency.oztix.com.au/