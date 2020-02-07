Verdict delivered on allegations against deputy mayor

AN INVESTIGATION has found that Whitsunday Deputy Mayor John Collins engaged in misconduct as he disclosed confidential council information through Facebook Messenger.

The Queensland Councillor Conduct Tribunal found that Cr Collins disclosed confidential discussions that took place at a council workshop in May 1, 2019.

Cr Collins was cleared of a second allegation as the tribunal did not consider the information relayed was incorrect or misleading.

The meeting involved a discussion of the merits of the candidates for a vacant Division 4 councillor position.

Cr Collins said he received several phone calls and was approached by members of the public after the meeting.

"After the decision of the Special Meeting was handed down, I received quite a few calls and had people coming to see me," he said.

"(I) copped a fair bit of abuse … it wasn't pleasant at all.

"That night I was asked a question in regards to the closed meeting.

"The person was already aware of the outcome. I answered yes to the question.

"When I got elected seven years ago I made a promise that I would at all times be transparent and honest to all residents of the region."

In a statement released by the tribunal it was revealed that at the ordinary council meeting later that day on May 1, the formal vote and resolution of council on the selection of a replacement councillor took place and was recorded in the minutes.

That evening, Cr Collins communicated to an unsuccessful candidate via Facebook Messenger the discussions from the confidential workshop, which appeared to be at odds with the subsequent and formally recorded vote at the council meeting.

The Office of the independent Assessor (OIA) submitted a case that argued the disclosure of the confidential discussion unfairly contributed to an adverse view of the fairness of the process to appoint a new divisional councillor, which resulted in the OIA receiving 20 complaints.

The tribunal noted Cr Collins' actions had undermined public trust in the integrity of the Whitsunday Regional Council's processes.

The tribunal also noted that the unsuccessful candidate appeared to have already received the same confidential information from another unidentified source.

Cr Collins accepted the decision from the tribunal and did not dispute that he admitted the communication was an "error of judgement".

"I accept the Councillor Conduct Tribunal's finding and admit that in confirming certain facts to a person concerning the confidential discussions about replacing the Division 4 councillor of which that person was already aware, was an act of misconduct," he said.

"I also accept the findings of the Councillor Conduct Tribunal that the second allegation of misconduct that I had ' … knowingly or recklessly provided incorrect information about a council vote' to appoint a councillor to the vacant division counsellor position was not sustained."

The tribunal took into account that the second-term councillor had no previous disciplinary history, had apologised for his conduct and offered early and full co-operation to the OIA.

Cr Collins was ordered to publicly admit to his misconduct at an ordinary council meeting and attend either training or counselling to address his conduct at his own expense.

The deputy mayor was also fined $300.