VERDICT: Future of Festival of Mangoes decided

FESTIVAL FEVER: Kenny the Mango joined Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and young Bowen locals Jordyn Barnes and Emma Short to kick start Bowen's campaign for a festival of mangoes. Jordan Gilliland

AFTER putting up a mighty fight, Queensland's Bowen - home to the country's sweetest mangoes - has lost out on the chance to host a potential Festival of Mangoes as part of Wotif's Festival of Wot?

The people of Australia have spoken, and today Wotif has announced Mudgee, NSW as the home of Australia's newest festival, the Festival of Snags.

Ending a two-month search that captured the hearts, minds and stomachs of the nation, the festival, as part of Wotif's Festival of Wot? initiative, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 30 November 2019.

Following a high-heat vote, the NSW Central West town beat Queensland's Festival of Mangoes in Bowen and Festival of Redheads in Maryborough, along with South Australia's Festival of Wheat, Wool and Wine in Clare Valley.

These four destinations rallied the nation, proving the true Aussie spirit of celebrating the unique and wonderful attributes of our local communities and regions.

Wotif Managing Director Daniel Finch congratulated Mudgee on their victory.

"Not only are we excited to create a quirky and quintessentially Aussie festival, but we're thrilled to be able to deliver something meaningful for the Mudgee community, that we hope will provide a boost to the local economy and tourism industry amidst a drought-affected regional area,” he said.

"It has been remarkable to see such widespread participation from Aussies far and wide during the short-listing and voting stages.

"The humble snag has become for many the most hallowed of Australian foods, so it comes as no surprise that the country embraced Mudgee and its fun festival concept.

"The ideas submitted by Maryborough, Bowen and Clare Valley were exceptional and spoke to the heart of what makes up these communities. While there can only be one winner, we'd like to thank each and every individual who nominated, voted and campaigned for the Festival of Wot?”