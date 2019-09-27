Veronicas reignite Qantas stoush with new tirade

EMBATTLED pop stars The Veronicas have hit back at one of Australia's largest airlines Qantas in a series of scathing social media posts.

Uploading multiple comments to their Instagram account, the Brisbane-born twins are pursuing legal action against the airline after the pair were escorted off a Sydney-to-Brisbane flight by Australian Federal Police.

"The incident that occurred on Qantas flight 516 today was incredibly intimidating and confusing," they said.

The pair were kicked off the flight after allegedly refusing to follow instructions from the crew relating to their luggage in an overhead compartment, with airline management deeming them a security risk.

"There were several announcements made from the pilot deeming us a 'security risk' and mentioning the federal police had been called.

A Veronicas Instagram post from 23/09/2019

"Again, no one approached us to explain what was happening. We were seated the entire time making quiet phone calls to our manager, partners and lawyer," the pair said in one post.

The Veronicas Instagram posts from 27/09/2019

In the slew of posts, the sisters uploaded a picture of one Qantas employee, singling him out for attention

"The male flight attendant immediately announced he was "calling security" on us after requesting for the names of who we were speaking with," they said.

"After he left, it was then we started to film.

The pair allege they have a 16.33-minute recording of the 22-minute incident.

The Courier Mail has approached Qantas for comment.

The latest Veronicas Instagram posts are from 27/09/2019