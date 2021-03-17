Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Very real risk to Australia': PM's warning

17th Mar 2021 8:57 AM

 

A COVID-19 catastrophe unfolding in a neighbouring nation has prompted Scott Morrison to take drastic and immediate action to protect Australians.

Papua New Guinea is dealing with an alarming rise in daily coronavirus cases, which the prime minister has branded a "great concern".

Mr Morrison said the outbreak in PNG presents a "very real risk" to Australia and, as a result, a number of restrictions will be brought in.

From midnight tonight all passenger flights from PNG to Cairns will be suspended for a fortnight, with authorities to reassess the situation after that time.

All charter flights from the country to Australia will also be suspended, apart from limited exemptions such as medevac and other critical flights.

All outbound travel exemptions by Australians to PNG will be suspended, unless you are an essential worker. FIFO workers will not be included in the list of exempted parties.

Australia will also be offering more medical support to the neighbouring country, with more medical supplies and vaccines to be shipped out from next week.

 

More to come

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health png vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Matter of urgency’: Push for drainage review in Proserpine

        Premium Content ‘Matter of urgency’: Push for drainage review in Proserpine

        Council News An assessment of the stormwater network is due to start this week after a councillor spoke openly about seeing flooding in areas not usually affected by excess water.

        Two Whitsunday festivals to get slice of $480K cash splash

        Premium Content Two Whitsunday festivals to get slice of $480K cash splash

        Whats On The major events will receive a funding boost as part of a new program to support...

        Brother’s ‘abhorrent’ abuse has ‘ruined the life’ of sister

        Premium Content Brother’s ‘abhorrent’ abuse has ‘ruined the life’ of sister

        Crime A magistrate has condemned a former Bowen brother’s actions while sentencing the...

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?