Vessel remains on the harbour rocks

STILL THERE: The MV Banks Ulladulla vessel remains stranded at Cid Harbour.

IT HAS been two months since Cyclone Debbie crossed the Whitsunday coast and Cid Harbour is still the home of a massive vessel washed up against the shore.

The MV Banks Ulladulla has been brought to the attention of Maritime Safety Queensland.

A Department of Main Roads and Transport spokesperson said last week that weather conditions looked favourable for a likely salvage mission last weekend, however this did not eventuate.

The spokesperson said discussions were continuing with the owner of the MVBanks Ulladulla to arrange a salvage mission but there was no specific timeline set for the job at this stage.

"(The boat) is still there and the owner is always responsible for the salvage job,” the spokesperson said.

"We are still working with him and having discussions to fulfil that responsibility.”

The spokesperson said the imposition of a fine was not yet being considered by MSQ.

The MV Banks Ulladulla is understood to not pose any hazard to navigation or pollution risk to the environment.

The owner has engaged a salvor to undergo the task when it is possible to do so.