Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Vet bills reveal 10 most expensive dogs to own in Australia

Greg Osborn
by
20th Aug 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANYONE wanting to become a dog owner knows the investment in a fur-baby is going to hit their bottom line.

And some dogs are going to be more expensive to keep than others, especially when it comes to visits to the vet.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE TOP 10

According to data from Pet Insurance Australia, as a general rule, crossbreeds typically have lower costs than purebreeds.

Purebred dogs are also more likely to go to the vet than crossbreeds.

"The average claims cost for a crossbreed animal in 2018 was $445, and $470 for a purebred," spokeswoman Nadia Crighton said.

There are some dogs however whose claims costs are more than double the average.

 

You'll need deep pockets to look after a Bullmastiff.
You'll need deep pockets to look after a Bullmastiff. Jay Cronan

The most expensive is the Bullmastiff ($1,052), followed by the British Bulldog ($965) and the Shar-Pei ($906).

 

Bulldogs are frequent visitors to the vet.
Bulldogs are frequent visitors to the vet.

Despite the Bullmastiff's hefty bill, it is the Bulldog that goes most often to the vet, on average three times in 2018.

 

A Shar-Pei could set you back more than $900 a year.
A Shar-Pei could set you back more than $900 a year. Matt Taylor

Buy Now

"The good news for Australians is that the dog breed that goes least often to the vet is the Kelpie, on average 1.1 times in 2018," Crighton said.

 

Colby Boughton with his Kelpies.
Colby Boughton with his Kelpies. Chris Lines

Buy Now

And the type of breed is not he only cost consideration these days. With dogs living longer, specialist treatment is becoming much more common.

Here are some of the top claims for dogs and the approximate costs:

  • Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus - $1,500 - $8,500
  • Elbow Dysplasia - $1,200 - $4,500
  • Peritonitis - $1,000 - $7,000
  • Cataract - $3,000 - $8,000
  • Intervertebral disc disease - $1,000 - $10,000
  • Cruciate ligament - $1,500 - $5,500 - has sub-limit of $2,600
  • Snake bite toxicity - $1,000 - $4,000+
  • Ingestion of a foreign object - $2,000 - $12,000+ 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

10 MOST EXPENSIVE DOG BREEDS (average claims cost of more than $750 per year)

  • Bullmastiff - $1,052
  • British Bulldog - $965
  • Shar-Pei - $906
  • Bull Terrier - $898
  • Dogue De Bordeaux - $887
  • French Bulldog - $871
  • Dobermann - $870
  • Bernese Mountain Dog - $842
  • Boxer - $841
  • Great Dane - $832

More Stories

bulldog bullmastiff crossbreeds dog breeds editors picks pet insurance australia purebreeds shar pei
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    LIDS OFF: How you can turn bottle caps into prosthetic hands

    premium_icon LIDS OFF: How you can turn bottle caps into prosthetic hands

    News Lids 4 kids is a new green initiative turning unwanted waste into a helping hand for children in need.

    COURT WRAP-UP: What you missed

    premium_icon COURT WRAP-UP: What you missed

    Crime See what crime has happened in your area.

    Bowen pauses to remember Vietnam

    premium_icon Bowen pauses to remember Vietnam

    News Bowen RSL hosted Vietnam Veterans Day on Sunday.