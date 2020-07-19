Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The North Mackay Saints 15.5-65 defeated Mackay City Hawks 7.4-46 in Round 2 of the AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup at Great Barrier Reef Arena / Harrup Park. Saints' Jackson Perkins chases Hawks' Desmond Hayes.
The North Mackay Saints 15.5-65 defeated Mackay City Hawks 7.4-46 in Round 2 of the AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup at Great Barrier Reef Arena / Harrup Park. Saints' Jackson Perkins chases Hawks' Desmond Hayes.
AFL

Veteran Hawk happy with showing against premiers

callum dick
19th Jul 2020 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

MACKAY City's Aaron Wade has been in the thick of plenty Hawks/Saints grudge matches, and he relished the contest in Saturday's clash between the two AFL Mackay rivals at Harrup Park.

Read more:

Eastern Swans stalwart proof that footy isn't all black and white

President promises young pups will still have home to grow

David Armitage: The little Mackay boy with big AFL dreams

The Hawks pushed the reigning premiers all the way at Great Barrier Reef Arena, at one stage clawing to within a goal in the final term, before the Saints kicked away at the death to record a 19-point win.

Wade was back to his near-best in a return to the field, after an injury-plagued few seasons.

The proud Hawk said it was "nice to be home" at the club and said his side could hold its head high after an impressive showing against the competition "benchmark".

 

Hawks' Aaron Wade.
Hawks' Aaron Wade.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

"They were the benchmark last year and that sort of effort, in round two … we've got plenty to improve on and we know now we'll have a red hot crack every time we play them," Wade said.

"I think it was a real cracking game of football today. That last quarter came down to who wanted it more and unfortunately we were on the wrong side of the ledger.

"That game now gives us a benchmark of what we want to produce week in, week out."

The Hawks are back in action at Harrup Park this weekend, when they host Bakers Creek.

aaron wade afl mackay afl mackay junior league great barrier reef arena harrup park country club mackay city hawks north mackay saints
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mackay stargazer shares best tips to explore galaxies

        premium_icon Mackay stargazer shares best tips to explore galaxies

        Local Faces Self-proclaimed ‘nerd’ Scott van der Linden shares how you too can photograph the galaxy, planets, moons

        GAME DAY: Action shots and social photos from Muddies match

        premium_icon GAME DAY: Action shots and social photos from Muddies match

        Rugby Union Check out who was out and about to see the Bowen Mudcrabs take on Mackay Brothers...

        Flashback: Major stories in the Guardian on July 18, 1980

        premium_icon Flashback: Major stories in the Guardian on July 18, 1980

        News Check out what was making news on this day 40 years ago.

        Bowen dad risked daughter’s life on ‘doomed sea voyage’

        premium_icon Bowen dad risked daughter’s life on ‘doomed sea voyage’

        News They had to abandon ship and swim through open water to be saved