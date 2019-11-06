Veteran helped map New Guinea during stint in Army

Cannonvale veteran Martin Hart served in the Australian Army from 1962 to 1968 as a topographic surveyor.

MARTIN Hart loved the six years he spent in the Australian Army.

He joined in 1962 in the role of a topographic surveyor - helping to produce maps that would be available to the public.

While many others in the Army during this period were involved in the Vietnam War, Mr Hart spent his time until 1968 split between Australia and Papua New Guinea.

One of the most interesting times during his army career was the three dry seasons he spent working in Papua New Guinea.

During one of these he was involved in laying the new border for New Guinea when the Indonesians took over the western part of the island from the Dutch to form West Irian.

With a dispute over where the border actually was, Mr Hart and his team were tasked with surveying the border.

"It (the border) was there on paper, but because it changed sovereignty, it had to be laid out,” Mr Hart said.

The team of about 30 put in survey stations across the island, with the official border laid by people working behind them.

Mr Hart's time in the Army also involved him drawing the first map of Shoalwater Bay training area for the military north of Rockhampton when it first opened.

The facility is still used to this day.

During his years in the Army, Mr Hart was part of the Northern Command Field Survey Unit in Brisbane and the Eastern Command Field Survey Unit in Sydney.

He also spent time serving in Bendigo in central Victoria.

While he enjoyed his time in the defence force, Mr Hart said he left because he "wanted to go to London before all the hippie stuff finished”.

"(The Army was) very good to me,” he said.

"It taught me personal discipline.

"Even though I had hippy tendencies, I didn't let it control my life.”

Having enjoyed his work so much in New Guinea, Mr Hart actually spent a further year working there after leaving the Army.

While he was still doing map-making like he had done previously, this time it was for a private company.

"It was such a lovely country. I loved it,” he said.

The defence forces were not entirely left behind in Mr Hart's life.

In more recent years he was a NTS Whitsunday Navy cadet instructor for several years, before having to quit when he got cancer two-and-a-half years ago.

"I ended up as a chief petty officer and second in command (with the cadets),” he said.

On November 11, Mr Hart will remember his time in the defence force, as the nation pauses for Remembrance Day.

A service will be held from 10.45am at Cannonvale Cenotaph.