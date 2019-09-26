Veteran reunited with lost Defence Force medal

LUCKY FIND: Al Jenner shows off his Australian Defence Force Medal. He has been reunited with the miniature of this medal after losing it at an RSL dinner.

A CANNONVALE veteran who lost one of his Defence Force medals recently has been reunited with it thanks to a Letter to the Editor in the paper.

Al Jenner had worn his miniature Australian Defence Medal to the Airlie/Whitsunday Sub-Branch President's Dinner on Saturday, September 14.

Later that evening he noticed it was missing.

Mr Jenner went to Banjo's Bar and Bistro the next week and a mate asked him if he had read the Whitsunday Times which said a medal had been found at the RSL dinner.

"I was rapt,” Mr Jenner said.

RSL sub-branch deputy president Bill Rose had written a Letter to the Editor about the medal which had been found during the clean-up at the dinner in the RSL clubrooms at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

He was hoping to be able to reunite it with its owner.

The miniature medal is part of a pair awarded to personnel who give more than four years of service to the Australian Defence Force.

Mr Jenner spent seven years in the Royal Australian Navy's submarine squadron from 1980 to 1987.

For most of that time he was based out of Sydney submarine base HMAS Platypus and worked as a marine technician.

Among the submarines he worked on were HMAS Otama for 18 months and HMAS Onslow where he spent two-and-a-half years.

Mr Jenner was delighted his service medal was found and handed in after the dinner.

"I was just thinking I would have to go to Mackay to get a replica,” he said.

"A big thank you to the person that found it.”