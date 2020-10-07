Veterans bring home shield and bowlers compete in classic

HERE are the latest golf and bowls results from around the region:

VETERANS’ GOLF: The Proserpine veterans competed in the final round of the Croker Shield with reduced numbers, but still managed to bring home the shield.

Pioneer Valley won on the day, but Proserpine went in with a handy lead and won by 44 points.

Top placegetters for Proserpine were Wendy Bradley and Glenn Rees both with 37, Ken Granger, Berncie Petersen and Warren Deighton all on 35.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: Quite a few Proserpine bowlers played in the Airlie Beach Fours Classic at the weekend.

Shane Kinnear teamed up with Bob Bloucher (Seaforth) and a couple of players form Paradise Point on the Gold Coast took out the carnival.

Bob Spees teamed up with some mates from Airlie Beach and came second and Wayne Handley’s team claimed the fourth spot.

Well done to all and congratulations to Airlie Beach for putting on a great weekend.

This weekend more players will play in the Northern Beaches Invitational Fours in Mackay. Good luck to all involved.

There was one game of Novice Singles played on Saturday morning.

Michael Eades defeated Alen Sanderson 27 to 2.

The other match scheduled to be played didn’t go ahead.

So, if possible this weekend, I would like to see the following games played:

– Novice Singles: Sean Lawton vs. Ayden Bartz marker TBO; Toby Craig vs. Michael Eades marker TBO.

– B-Grade Triples: Steve Summers, Dale Haack and Vince Olsen vs. Sean Lawton, Arthur Griffith and Peter Lawton; Angus Craig, Toby Craig and Marcus Craig vs. Steve Lawrie, Ted Cullen and Todd Leys.

The following games must be played before October 18.

– Championship Pairs semi-final: Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott vs. Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell. Winner of this match to play Jonathan Bye and Wayne Handley in the final.

– Championship Fours semi-final: Angus Craig, Luke Kinnear, Graham Kinnear and Shane Kinnear vs. Michael Kinnear, Luchie Gardel, Andrew Bell and Barry Saroglia. The winner of this match to play Martin Corr, Jonathan Bye, Nathan Harriott and Wayne Handley in the final.

These games can be played Friday afternoon or whenever they can be arrange to be played.

On Wednesday we had five players for social bowls and again played two shorter games before and after afternoon tea.

In the first game, Bruce played double second with Mary and Arthur Skipping.

Heather Brown, Bruce Uhe and Mary Hedgelong defeated Peter Lawton, Bruce Uhe and Arthur Griffith 9-7.

In the second game Arthur played double second.

Bob Spees played in the Airlie Beach Fours Classic at the weekend. Pictured here with Tony Whitehorn. Photo: File

Mary, Arthur and Peter defeated Bruce, Arthur and Heather 15-11.

On Sunday, we had twelve players enjoying an afternoon of bowls.

We were joined by visitors from Woodgate Bowls Club, Col and Doreen Ensbey, as well as Eugene who was a local visitor having his first taste of bowls.

Bruce Uhe, Michael Eades and Heather Brown defeated Eugene, Doreen Ensbey and Philip Brown 25 – 10.

Alen Sanderson, Col Ensbey and Peter Lawton defeated John Anderson, Arthur Griffith and Jim Quod 22- 12.

Everyone had a fun afternoon and the scores on each game were not indicative of the quality of the bowls played.

At this stage there are only three spots left in the upcoming Memorial Bowls Day to be played on Saturday, November 7.

If you haven’t nominated a team yet, get in now before you miss out.

Bowen Bowls Club Wednesday social winners Peter Bruce, Chris Frew and Barry Jackson. Photo: Contributed

PROSERPINE GOLF: Mark Schubert was the Proserpine Golf Club’s C-Grade and overall winner of the October Monthly Medal with a great score of 68, on a count back from Barry Shuwalow.

The A-Grade winner was Scott Grigg on 70 nett, from Philip Davies 72, and the B-Grade winners were Sean Gower with 69 from Kevin Duffy on 70 nett.

The ladies’ winner was Ann Gardel on 71 nett, on a count back from Mandy Patterson.

The placegetters were Marlene Grey and Rehab Hull, while Mandy Patterson won the pin shot on hole nine.

The men’s placegetters were Phil Batty with 70, Benn Ryan and Tony Spurway 73, followed by Mick Kavanagh, Glenn McKerley and Jason Bourke on 73.

Mark Schubert and Jason Bourke shared the two-shot pool, while Mick Cragg, Jason Bourke, Dean Kercher and Theunis Venter took the pin shots.

The Thursday competition was won by Ken McCallum with nett 66 from Andrew Albergo on 69 in Division 1, and Tim McBride 66, pushed Jim Grace into second place on a count back.

The placegetters were Craig Smith with 69, Chris Brett, Perri Simpson and Mick Ward all on 71 nett, and Peter Scrivens on 72.

Troy Smith took the pin shot on hole two, Jim Grace on nine, Perri Simpson 13 and Bernie Drake 16.

On Wednesday, the ladies played a stableford event, which resulted in Paula McQuat defeating Pauline Redpath on a count back, both with 36 points.

In third place was Mandy Patterson, 35, and Viv Demartini and Lyn Muller completed the run down with 34 points each.

The pin shots went to Lyn Muller on two, Di Dobbins on nine and Rehab Hull on 16.

Next Saturday the game is a single stableford, incorporating the fourth round of the handiskins.