Veterans honour and remember mates in moving service

The service today marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific, where one of Proserpine's four living WWII veterans, George Gnezdiloff, laid a wreath.

THE impact of WW II on the town of Proserpine was driven home today when the names of 54 men killed in active service were read in a service that paid tribute to veterans.

Residents gathered for a ceremony at the Proserpine RSL today for a combined service to honour Indigenous veterans and veterans of World War II and the Vietnam War as well as pay tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for Australia.

Coronavirus restricted traditional services earlier in the year and Proserpine RSL sub-branch president Jason Raiteri said it was great that veterans were now able to come together to commemorate.

“It’s good to be able to finally have a service,” he said.

“With the restrictions since March and with the cancellation of Anzac Day it was a really big issue for the sub branch because Anzac Day is always our biggest day of the year.

“It’s a good chance for all the veterans to get together and have a service, it’s the first chance we’ve had.”

Proserpine RSL sub-branch president Jason Raiteri and WW II veteran George Gnezdiloff.

Mr Gnezdiloff enlisted in 1942 and served in both the Army and Air Force during World War II.

A wireless operator in the Air Force, he was among 15 selected to take part in the Empire Training Scheme in Canada, before also training in England.

During his time in England he met his wife and said “she was one of the best dancers” he’d ever seen.

While he was never in active service, he said it was important to remember those who enlisted alongside him and sadly never returned home.

“I didn’t get any active service, so I always think of the fellas who did,” he said.

George Gnezdiloff, WWII veteran, laid a wreath as part of the ceremony today.

The service also took place in honour of the region’s Vietnam veterans ahead of Vietnam Veterans’ Day on Tuesday, which marks the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mr Raiteri said today’s service helped highlight the sacrifice that many members of the community made for Australia.

“When the Vietnam veterans came back, they didn’t really get the welcoming home that they deserve,” he said.

“I think things have changed a lot and now our Vietnam veterans are basically the backbone of our sub-branch.”

There will be a service to commemorate Vietnam veterans day at the Bowen RSL sub-branch at 10.45am and another with the Airlie Beach sub-branch at 11am at the Cannonvale cenotaph.