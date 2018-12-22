Vic Meat's ham recalled over possible Listeria contamination

HAM RECALL: Vic's Meat leg ham products have been recalled across the country over a possible Listeria contamination.

HAM RECALL: Vic's Meat leg ham products have been recalled across the country over a possible Listeria contamination. Contributed

A HALF-LEG ham product has been recalled by food authorities days before Christmas, amid concerns of a possible Listeria contamination.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued the recall yesterday for Vic's Meat 4.5kg Bone-in Ham Half Leg product with a "best before” date of January 29, 2019.

Authorities say the product is sold in either a brown cardboard box with a Victor Churchill logo, or a white box with the Vic's Meat design.

The products are available for sale in NSW, Queensland and Western Australia.

Listeria is a form of bacteria that can cause potentially fatal and serious illnesses, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly and people with low immune systems.

Listeriosis, the condition caused by the bacteria, is typically contracted by eating contaminated foods and can result in headaches, fevers and nausea.

The symptoms often lead to it being mistaken for a viral infection.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand urged anyone who may have already purchased the affected ham product to seek medical advice and return the ham to the store they bought it from for a full refund.