Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman may soon walk free over fatal bashing

17th Jul 2019 11:24 AM

A woman who encouraged two men to bash a Victorian father later found dead in a shallow grave may walk free from jail in a month.

Natalie Dalton was initially charged with murder over the death of 39-year-old Jade Goodwin, whose body was found on the Mornington Peninsula in October 2017.

She instead admitted urging two men to bash Mr Goodwin as payback for an unproven claim he raped a woman.

On Wednesday, she was jailed in the Victorian Supreme Court for two-and-a-half years, with a minimum one year and eight months, after pleading guilty to intentionally causing serious injury.

With more than a year and six months already served awaiting sentence, she could be free in a month.

Prosecutors previously conceded Dalton was not responsible for Mr Goodwin's death.

jade goodwin murder natalie dalton parole

Top Stories

    Multi-million dollar retail centre expansion

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar retail centre expansion

    Business The local property owner spending millions on new restaurant and cafe

    An argument with girlfriend leads to a court date

    premium_icon An argument with girlfriend leads to a court date

    Crime Drunk father of three refused police request for a breath test

    Help on offer for small businesses in Whitsundays

    premium_icon Help on offer for small businesses in Whitsundays

    News Minister for Employment and Small Business stops by Proserpine.

    OPENING SOON: Check out this new bar and grill

    premium_icon OPENING SOON: Check out this new bar and grill

    Business This venue is almost ready to open its doors.