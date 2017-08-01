23°
Victim of Debbie chased for $177.07 by Dept of Communities

Peter Carruthers | 1st Aug 2017 7:23 AM
Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan talks disaster overpayment with Bob Eden and his dogs Barnaby and Charlie.
Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan talks disaster overpayment with Bob Eden and his dogs Barnaby and Charlie.

BOB Eden survived Cyclone Debbie with his two dogs Barnaby and Charlie and his sense of humour.

But only just.

Last week Mr Eden received a letter from the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disabilities asking him to repay $177.07 that he was "ineligible" to receive after he claimed the Immediate Hardship Assistance and Essential Services Hardship Assistance Grants.

Mr Eden managed to get off his boat just before the cyclone hit and was sleeping in his car until moving to the cyclone recovery centre at the Jubilee Pocket PCYC.

"I sat down with them and told them my story and they said 'you are entitled to this, this and this. Sit down there we will take your details and we will fill out the forms'," he said.

"All I did was to supply information under their guidance as to what I was entitled to."

Mr Eden left the recovery centre with a plastic card to which $180 had been credited.

However the 65-year-old said it was useless as no ATMs were working because the entire Whitsundays was without power.

 

Bob Eden disputes a letter from the Department of Communities stating he received monies he was not entitled to in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.
Bob Eden disputes a letter from the Department of Communities stating he received monies he was not entitled to in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"(So) the next day I phoned in, spoke to the lady and the next day the money was in my account," he said.

Nonetheless in the recent letter from the department signed by chef financial officer, Arthur O'Brien, Mr Eden was given 14 days to return the money and "no other legal action will be taken".

Mr Eden contacted Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan, who said from the very beginning disaster payments had been managed badly.

"We have got people with under payments, over payments, no payments, late payments, it has been a dog's breakfast," Mr Costigan said.

The letter from the department told Mr Eden he may have "inadvertently applied for more than one payment".

And he admits in the immediate wake of the cyclone many were coming to grips with losing everything and were not in a good head space.

"I lost everything in that storm except my two dogs and my sense of humour," he said.

"In the first week everybody was in shock and not thinking clearly, most of them did not know what they were doing."

Mr Eden is convinced however he has not been paid the same grant twice.

"I have checked my account and that is the only monies that have come from the government around that time frame. How could I have inadvertently applied for (it)?" he asked.

"What I want to do is ask for proof of claim, prove you actually gave me the money. Where is it?"

Mr Costigan said Cyclone Debbie was the first natural disaster in which electronic disaster payments were made.

"They never tested that procedure...that could have gone to Gympie and had a practice run. It was going to be a cock up from the get go, whether it was the Whitsundays or Far North Queensland," he said.

In a question on notice to the minister for Communities, Women and Youth, Shannon Fentiman, Mr Costigan asked why the system was not tested before being rolled out in the Whitsundays.

Mr Fentiman's response was that the new electronic payment system was tested "extensively" during a three month period leading into the disaster season.

He said comparing Cyclone Debbie to Cyclone Marcia in 2015, eight times the number of grants were made in the first 14 days and grants were paid 51 times faster.

"Although the application and payment process was easy and efficient for the vast majority of people, delayed payments are in fact largely attributable to circumstances where paper forms were used in hubs that commenced operation to immediately start assisting people even though power was not available," Mr Fentiman said.

Meanwhile Mr Eden said he refused to pay the money back to the State Government.

"This is wrong. All I want to do is bring this information to other people and say this is rubbish," he said.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie department of communities disaster payments jason costigan tc debbie

