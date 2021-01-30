Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Health

Victoria continues COVID-free streak

by Gerard Cockburn
30th Jan 2021 9:22 AM

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in Saturday's numbers.

The promising figure, marking 24 days of no community transmission, comes as 13,072 Victorians got tested in the 24 hours to midnight.

One new case was reported in the state's hotel quarantine system.

On Friday evening border restrictions with New South Wales were eased.

The Cumberland local government area in Sydney has now moved from red to orange under the Victorian government permit system, with all other Greater Sydney zones transitioning to green.

Residents in the Cumberland area need to get a COVID-19 test in the first three days of being in Victoria.

All other Sydney residents can travel to Victoria without a test but still need to apply for a permit.

Originally published as Victoria continues COVID-free streak

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not-for-profit helping fight homelessness spared $135K fee

        Premium Content Not-for-profit helping fight homelessness spared $135K fee

        Council News A Whitsunday councillor spoke out about the ‘huge problem’ in the region during this week’s meeting

        Man charged with biting security guard at main street pub

        Premium Content Man charged with biting security guard at main street pub

        Crime The Jubilee Pocket man will face court for assault.

        Willingness to give new things a go is the secret to success

        Premium Content Willingness to give new things a go is the secret to success

        Local Faces From school captain to Young Citizen of the Year, Aiden Payet explains how his...

        CQ mine cuts jobs as QRC touts ‘highest ever’ coal job stats

        Premium Content CQ mine cuts jobs as QRC touts ‘highest ever’ coal job stats

        Employment The commissioning of a new truck fleet has resulted in the loss of labour hire...