Victoria records 13 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
30th Sep 2020 8:53 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 13 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed.

The state's death toll is now 798.

The consistently low infection numbers mean Melbourne's crucial 14-day average remains firmly below 20, standing at 16.4.

Regional Victoria's 14 day average is 0.3.

There are 21 cases of an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne and none across regional Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrew eased some of Melbourne's harsh lockdown measures on Sunday, with the city's curfew scrapped.

About 127,000 Melburnians returned to work on Monday, while residents are now permitted to meet outside in groups of up to five people from two households.

Primary school students will also be able to return to the classroom from October 12.

If cases remain low the Premier expected Melbourne to take the third step on the state's COVID-19 recovery road map on October 19, a week earlier than originally scheduled.

 

Originally published as Victoria records 13 new virus cases

