Victoria records 15 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
1st Oct 2020 9:05 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the Department of Health confirmed.

The state's death toll is now 800.

The consistently low infection numbers mean Melbourne's all-important 14-day average remains firmly below 20, standing at 15.6.

That figure must dip below five for the city to completely reopen.

Regional Victoria's 14 day average is 0.3.

There are 19 cases of an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne and none across regional Victoria.

The city's curfew was scrapped on Monday, while about 127,000 Melburnians returned to work.

Residents are now permitted to meet outside in groups of up to five people from two households.

Primary school students will also be able to return to the classroom from October 12.

If cases remain low the Premier expected Melbourne to take the third step on the state's COVID-19 recovery road map on October 19, a week earlier than originally scheduled.

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

