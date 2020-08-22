Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths, with infections dropping below 200 for the second time in five weeks.
Victoria has recorded 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths, with infections dropping below 200 for the second time in five weeks.
Health

Victoria records 182 new cases

by Staff Writers
22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

Victoria has recorded 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths, with infections dropping below 200 for the second time in five weeks. 

While it's another positive sign for the state, having reported 179 infections and nine deaths yesterday, chief health officer Brett Sutton told reporters yesterday there's a "smorgasboard of factors" to consider before Melbourne's stage four lockdown can be eased. 

"We are looking to get to zero community transmission if it is feasible," Professor Sutton said. 

"And so that means that there are lots of caveats around what our numbers are." 

It comes as Queensland reported nine new cases of COVID-19, with six of those linked to an emerging cluster at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre in Wacol. 

The outbreak has triggered new restrictions on gatherings and aged care facilities "effective immediately", with the state's chief health officer Jeanette Young asking "every Queenslander" to be "ultra cautious this weekend". 

"Follow your plans. I know Queenslanders are very, very good at planning for any situation," Dr Young told reporters. 

"You know if you're at higher risk were you to get this infection. This is maybe the weekend to have a weekend at home." 

Dr Young warned there's a "significant chance" more cases linked to the cluster will be reported over the weekend.

Originally published as Victoria records 182 new cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 projects worth $6.7 billion earmarked for Whitsundays

        Premium Content 20 projects worth $6.7 billion earmarked for Whitsundays

        News LIST: The GW3 project development register revealed some big ticket developments in the pipeline.

        What happens to Brunker’s WRC seat now he’s in state race

        Premium Content What happens to Brunker’s WRC seat now he’s in state race

        Council News There could be some changes to the council table now Division 6 councillor has...

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Crime A man was found in bushland and another was forced to spend a night in the...

        Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        Premium Content Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        News Hearings will focus on the Grosvenor blast and methane exceedances.